Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 127.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $257.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.46 and a 200-day moving average of $241.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.35.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

