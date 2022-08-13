Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 150,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 6,132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

