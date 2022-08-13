Rune Achieves Market Capitalization of $426,183.88 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $426,183.88 and $3,462.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.53 or 0.00128388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038031 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Rune Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
