Rune Achieves Market Capitalization of $426,183.88 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $426,183.88 and $3,462.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.53 or 0.00128388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

