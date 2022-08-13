Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Craig Hallum

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RSI. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.
Rush Street Interactive Price Performance
RSI stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.
Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1,327.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 492,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
