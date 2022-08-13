Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Craig Hallum

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RSI. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,129,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $702,509.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,129,510 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,996 shares of company stock worth $1,665,491. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1,327.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 492,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.