Safex Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (SFX)

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Safex Cash has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Safex Cash has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $2,250.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002077 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Safex Cash
Safex Cash (SFX) is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 173,703,616 coins and its circulating supply is 168,703,616 coins. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex. The official website for Safex Cash is safex.io.
