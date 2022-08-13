Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

AMP opened at $289.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

