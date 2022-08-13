Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,485,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,050,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,979,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $19,760,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

