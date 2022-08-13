Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 83 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.32. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

