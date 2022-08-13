Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTEU. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $5,637,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000.

NASDAQ INTEU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

