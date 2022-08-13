Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Sysco Trading Up 3.1 %

SYY opened at $84.77 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

