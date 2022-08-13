Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 228,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.6 %

DAL stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

