Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $302,000 in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

About Broad Capital Acquisition

(Get Rating)

See Also

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.