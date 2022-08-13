Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $302,000 in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of BRACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.
About Broad Capital Acquisition
