Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCXCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCXCU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Price Performance

Parsec Capital Acquisitions stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

About Parsec Capital Acquisitions

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

