Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPACU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

