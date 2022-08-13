Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.59.

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $246.49 on Friday. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total value of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,266.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,371 shares of company stock worth $6,289,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

