Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.89. 3,846,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.36, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,515,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,022. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

