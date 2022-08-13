Sarcophagus Price Hits $0.26 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $1,372.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038121 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Sarcophagus Coin Profile
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
Buying and Selling Sarcophagus
