Sarcophagus Price Hits $0.26 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $1,372.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars.

