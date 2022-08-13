Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Savaria Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SIS opened at C$15.00 on Friday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$964.89 million and a PE ratio of 75.00.

Savaria Announces Dividend

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8962052 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.95%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

