SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Update

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SaverOne 2014 Price Performance

NASDAQ:SVRE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 386,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51. SaverOne 2014 has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.17.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

Institutional Trading of SaverOne 2014

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.