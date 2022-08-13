Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Schmitt Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SMIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 5,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,456. Schmitt Industries has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMIT Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Schmitt Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

