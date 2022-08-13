Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Nancy Thornberry Sells 4,950 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Schrödinger stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $66.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 521,739.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,609 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 716,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 457,004 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,631,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 67.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 248,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 128.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 438,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 246,424 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

