Scotiabank Downgrades Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Parex Resources Price Performance

Shares of PARXF stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

