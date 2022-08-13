Scotiabank Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Crew Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

