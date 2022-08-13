ScPrime (SCP) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $5,705.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001115 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004484 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,779,840 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.