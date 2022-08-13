Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $167.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.69.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
