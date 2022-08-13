Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $167.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Security National Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP raised its position in Security National Financial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

