SEEN Trading Up 19.1% This Week (SEEN)

SEEN (SEEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $631,680.65 and $197.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003646 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,585.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063750 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SEEN

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

