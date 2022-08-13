Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) CFO Isaac Ro Sells 20,245 Shares

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $40,287.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,641.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sema4 Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.90.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sema4

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Sema4 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,966,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,292,000 after acquiring an additional 118,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sema4 by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,502 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Sema4 by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 133,789 shares during the last quarter.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sema4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

About Sema4

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.