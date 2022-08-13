Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.22.

Sempra Trading Up 1.5 %

SRE stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $166.37. 791,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,867. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

