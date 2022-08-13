Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $412,075.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $412,075.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $504,219.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,202. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $14.97 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.78.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

