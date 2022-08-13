Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.80 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0875 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.25 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00024946 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

