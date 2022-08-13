Shield Protocol Market Cap Hits $97,457.69 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $97,457.69 and $450.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038699 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

