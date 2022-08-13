Short Interest in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Decreases By 51.2%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the July 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in argenx by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 65,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in argenx by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

argenx Trading Up 0.7 %

About argenx

Shares of argenx stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $376.91. 352,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.32. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.84. argenx has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $387.89.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

