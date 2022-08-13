Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Drops By 58.2%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $104,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

ARTW stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.15. 31,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

