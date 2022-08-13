Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Grows By 91.6%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,297,800 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the July 15th total of 677,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Asahi Group Price Performance
ASBRF stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. Asahi Group has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $49.22.
About Asahi Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asahi Group (ASBRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.