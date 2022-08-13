Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Grows By 91.6%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,297,800 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the July 15th total of 677,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

ASBRF stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. Asahi Group has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $49.22.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

