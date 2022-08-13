Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Rises By 19.5%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 233.6 days.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATSAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

