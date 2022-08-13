Short Interest in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Decreases By 50.0%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cascadia Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cascadia Acquisition by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

CCAI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,413. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Cascadia Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

