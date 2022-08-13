Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Rises By 104.4%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. 75,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,421. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 82.38% and a net margin of 81.90%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 24.97%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

