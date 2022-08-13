Short Interest in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Increases By 30.9%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 685,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $93.41 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

