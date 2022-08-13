Short Interest in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Expands By 112.0%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the July 15th total of 314,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Friday. 10,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,504. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Compute Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPUH. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,419,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,402 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 121,884.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 253,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

