Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Grows By 17.5%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Conduent Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 573,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $999.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.65. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.
Insider Transactions at Conduent
In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,975.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,975.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,775.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Conduent
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conduent (CNDT)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.