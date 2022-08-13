Short Interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Grows By 17.5%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 573,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $999.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.65. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,975.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,975.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 47,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,775.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Conduent by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 8,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 216,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

