Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Decreases By 22.2%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

QQXT opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQXT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 49.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter.

