Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Decreases By 22.2%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance
QQXT opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $90.54.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
