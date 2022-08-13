Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Increases By 116.2%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUCK remained flat at $9.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,633. Goal Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $7,125,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 161,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 119,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

