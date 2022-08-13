Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Declines By 24.9%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,429,600 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 1,904,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 366.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INGXF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.33. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $148.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -167.64%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

