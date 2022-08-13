Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Decreases By 19.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSMP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.82. 14,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $26.14.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMP. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000.
