Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Decreases By 62.5%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,735,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.63. 895,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,564. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,331,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000.

