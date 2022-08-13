Short Interest in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Increases By 22.6%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,780,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 12,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,342,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Rinkey Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 58,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $191,424,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lcnb Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 161,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EMB stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.17. 6,929,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,321,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average is $92.61. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $113.64.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

