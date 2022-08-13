Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Grows By 22.3%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

HPF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,121. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

Insider Activity at John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $45,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 35.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

