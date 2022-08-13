Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Drops By 29.7%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,139.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

SCD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 41,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

