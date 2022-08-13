Short Interest in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Decreases By 26.0%

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 176,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

MediWound Stock Performance

MDWD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 123,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,378. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $69.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

