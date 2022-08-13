Short Interest in Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Declines By 23.2%

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRYYF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRYYF shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DNB Markets downgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen salmon fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 48 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

